US imposes new sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

US imposes new sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
Milorad Dodik, leader of Bosnian Sebr
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo January 6, 2022

The US imposed new sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the Banja Luka television station Alternative Television (ATV) for corruption and threats to the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina on January 5.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused Dodik, who is already under US sanctions, of corruption and a threat to the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.

The finance ministry also imposed sanctions on Banja Luka's ATV, accusing Dodik of buying it to boost his own agenda and exercising personal control over it. This decision freezes any property of Dodik and ATV in the US and forbids US citizens to do business with them.

“If they think they will discipline me in this way, they are very wrong. I have now only got a motive to fight for the rights that have been taken away from us for 26 years,” Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, said in response to the move. 

The US State Department also barred current and former Bosnian officials from entering the United States, targeting Milan Tegeltija, a former president of the high judicial council, and Mirsad Kukic, a lawmaker and president of the Movement for Democratic Action.

“These designations render Tegeltija and Kukic ineligible for entry into the United States. Their actions undermined the rule of law, the public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, and peace and prosperity for BiH’s citizens,” the statement said. 

The decision comes weeks after the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted a non-binding decision to withdraw from the armed forces, the judiciary and the state's tax system on December 9.

This followed repeated threats from Dodik, the former president of the entity, that it would quit the institutions, seen by observers as a step towards the breakup of Bosnia, and potentially leading to another war in the country. 

He said after the vote that the parliamentary proposals would be concretised in the coming period. “After that, we will form institutions at the entity level. These will be concrete steps after today’s [December 9] debate in the RS National Assembly,” Dodik said in December.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

New COVID-19 wave looms in under-vaccinated Southeast Europe

OPINION: Bosnia breakup momentum flags feeble economy

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

News

Inflows into EM and Russian securities resume after Christmas sell-off

Funds flows reversed and began flowing back into Russia’s securities following a sharp sell-off in the last two months of 2021 on the back of rapidly rising geopolitical tensions.

Romania’s central bank expected to hike refinancing rate on January 10

The rate hike in Poland earlier this week encouraged expectations for a similar move in Bucharest, where the BNR has been more cautious until now.

Kazakhstan upheaval impacts country’s banks, bonds, equities and uranium and oil industries

Banks and stock market remain closed. Sovereign bond yields are hit. Uranium prices surge.

Spread of Omicron pushes coronavirus infections to all-time highs in parts of Southeast Europe

Albania and Croatia reported record numbers of COVID-19 infections while other countries are close to records set in previous waves of the pandemic.

Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas

Soldiers have started a military operation to clear the streets of Kazakhstan’s commercial capital and largest city, threatening to shoot on sight anyone that ventures abroad. But are the reports real?

Inflows into EM and Russian securities resume after Christmas sell-off
7 hours ago
Romania’s central bank expected to hike refinancing rate on January 10
15 hours ago
Kazakhstan upheaval impacts country’s banks, bonds, equities and uranium and oil industries
23 hours ago
Spread of Omicron pushes coronavirus infections to all-time highs in parts of Southeast Europe
1 day ago
Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    1 day ago
  3. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    1 day ago
  4. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    3 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK: 2022 Russia
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    21 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    1 month ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  5. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss