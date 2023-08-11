US reaches deal with Iran to free US citizens, release funds

US reaches deal with Iran to free US citizens, release funds
US and Iran agree to prisoner swap and release of $6bn in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 11, 2023

The US government and Iran have reached an agreement to release five dual US-Iranian nationals in exchange for the release of $6bn in seized Iranian oil funds.

As part of the agreement between Tehran and Washington, which has taken more than two years of back-channel talks via regional intermediaries, five US nationals have been released from prison in Iran and have been transferred to “house arrest”, according to officials at the State Department, sources in the US told the New York Times.

“We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained,” Adrienne Watson, the National Security Council spokeswoman, said in the newspaper.

She added that US citizens “should have never been detained in the first place. We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible.” Watson added, “Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations told Iranian media that the two countries have agreed to “reciprocally release and pardon five prisoners”.

“This release was made within the framework of an agreement with the mediation of a third country so that the parties reciprocally release the five prisoners in question and make them subject to amnesty.”

A source in Tehran later confirmed that as soon as the funds seized by the US are transferred to the Qatari Central Bank account from South Korea, where money has been trapped under Treasury Department orders, Iranian prisoners will be fully released, and unnamed Iranian prisoners will also be released.

“It's worth noting that this agreement was supposed to be finalised last year, but the subsequent unrest and misconceptions caused the Americans to hesitate”, the source added.

The three known dual nationals, Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, who were imprisoned on unproven espionage charges, and two other Americans whose identities are kept confidential, have been released.

Sources familiar with the release details revealed that one of the undisclosed Americans is a scientist, while the other is a businessman.

Another detainee, an American woman, was previously placed under house arrest, as per multiple sources who requested anonymity while discussing the finalised agreement.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajik national allegedly behind second attack in a year on Iranian shrine

One killed, seven wounded, in another attack on Iran's Shiraz shrine

Nearly all of Iran's drug supply from domestic sources

News

Tajik national allegedly behind second attack in a year on Iranian shrine

Officials say Islamic State responsible for attack that left one dead, but could have resulted in many more fatalities.

Karins to step down as Latvian prime minister

Ruling New Unity party set to nominate new candidate to try to build new coalition.

Zimbabwe prepares to launch gold-backed digital currency

Zimbabwe is preparing to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), its latest effort to come up with a viable national currency and contain inflation.

Latvian PM sets eyes on new coalition after talks fail with current partners

New negotiations will be launched between Prime Minister Krisjanis Karin's centre-right New Unity alliance with the centrist Union of Greens and Farmers and the social democratic Progressives party.

Russian warship fires warning shots at Black Sea grain ship for first time

A Russian warship has fired warning shots across the bow of a Palau-flagged grain ship in the south-western Black Sea on August 13 as maritime tensions in the disputed sea continue to escalate.

Tajik national allegedly behind second attack in a year on Iranian shrine
9 hours ago
Karins to step down as Latvian prime minister
10 hours ago
Zimbabwe prepares to launch gold-backed digital currency
12 hours ago
Latvian PM sets eyes on new coalition after talks fail with current partners
13 hours ago
Russian warship fires warning shots at Black Sea grain ship for first time
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  5. Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss