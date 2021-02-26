USAID and Kazakhstan launch five year $39mn regional energy programme for Central Asia

By bne IntelIiNews February 26, 2021

The US government via the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy has launched a five-year and $39mn regional energy programme titled “USAID Power Central Asia”, the US Embassy in Kazakhstan said in a statement. 

The programme will assist Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in meeting their national energy priorities, improving energy security through greater regional connectivity and reaping economic benefits from cross-border energy trading.

“Through this activity, USAID is providing technical services to the region’s national governments, utilities, and other stakeholders, including international institutions and development organizations, system operators, local and international investors, and energy companies,” the statement said. “USAID is supporting national and regional energy market reforms, strengthening the regional electricity market, and promoting greater adoption of clean energy technologies from conventional and renewable sources.”

Related Articles

World Bank to provide $36.5mn for second phase of rehabilitation of Tajikstan’s Nurek hydropower plant

The World Bank will provide $36.5mn for the rehabilitation of the Nurek hydropower plant in Tajikistan based on a grant agreement signed by the government of Tajikistan and ... more

Iran ‘to install more advanced centrifuges’ as nuclear deal tensions simmer

Iran has informed the UN nuclear watchdog that it plans to install more of its advanced IR-2m centrifuges at an underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, according to a February 17 report by ... more

Germany provides €2.4mn grant to North Macedonia for renewable energy projects

North Macedonia will receive a €2.4mn grant from Germany’s KfW bank aimed for renewable energy source projects and the energy transition from coal, the government in Skopje announced on ... more

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    6 days ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    9 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    2 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    7 days ago
