USDA projects robust corn crop in Romania this year

Romania’s corn production is estimated at 13.7mn tonnes for the marketing year 2021/22 according to the latest projection issued by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), up 0.3mn tonnes or 2% compared to the previous forecast issued last month and 27% above the poor crop in the previous marketing year.

Romania’s production is 12% higher than the average of the last five years of 12.2mn tonnes, while the estimated area is similar to last year, 2.6mn hectares, according to the report consulted by Economica.net.

The yield is thus estimated at 5.32 tonnes per hectare, up 4% compared to the previous forecast, 26% over last year’s crop and 10% above the five-year average.

Romania, along with France, is consistently among the two largest producers of corn in the European Union (EU). For the 2021/22 harvest year, Romania ranked second after France.

However, with limited irrigation and frequently hot and dry summer, Romania's corn harvest fluctuates significantly.

Recently, the national production reached a record level of 14.3mn tonnes in 2019/20, in almost ideal weather conditions, but this was followed by a minimum of the last few years of 10.8mn tonnes in 2020/21.