Uzbek businesses, public expect inflation to keep rising

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 22, 2023

Inflation expectations in Uzbekistan rose by 0.2 percentage points in October to 13.7%.

The central bank said that 59% of respondents said that the dynamics of the exchange rate was the main factor in determining expectations. This was followed by the factors of an increase in the price of fuel and energy resources (49%) and an increase in utility tariffs (36%).

“The business forecast for inflation is also rising. However, the current figures are noticeably lower than at the beginning of the year,” the regulator noted.

In October, average inflation expected by entrepreneurs was 14.4% (+0.2 pp).

The three main factors influencing the forecasts coincide with the responses of the general population. Currency fluctuations were leading (62%), followed by hiked fuel prices (47%) and utility tariffs (37%).

In addition, a significant proportion of respondents noted transport costs (32%).

Consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan rose 1.04% m/m in October. Annual inflation at the end of October was 8.98% y/y, slightly down compared to September.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Fitch affirms Uzbekneftegaz at 'BB-'/Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uzbekneftegaz's (UNG's) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' ... more

Uzbekistan doubles down on attracting Middle East tourists

bne IntelliNews talked with tourism officials from Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the recent World Travel Market (WTM) in London to discuss the Central Asian country's ongoing growth in visitors from ... more

Uzbekistan’s Saneg launches shale ore exploration

Uzbekistan’s local oil and gas giant Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg) has commenced geological explorations at the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Turkey again spikes wheels of Sweden’s Nato bid
    2 days ago
  5. Denmark to police sanction-busting Russian tankers leaving the Baltic Sea?
    5 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    1 month ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss