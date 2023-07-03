Uzbek company busted for selling “Snikers” and “Bount” bars

/ bne IntelliNews
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent July 3, 2023

The Department of Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has suspended an illegal use of the Snickers and Bounty brands.

The agency was contacted by a trusted representative of the American company Mars, Inc. — the owner of the rights to both trademarks. The infringer was an Uzbek company referred to as A.B, which organised the illegal production and sale of ice cream under the brands “Snikers” and “Bount”.

Following the results of the audit, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the company.

At the end of May, another company became the target of the department's audit. It was engaged in the production of counterfeit chocolate bars under the “Strikers”, “Maris” and “Bonti” brands.

Bne IntelliNews has previously reported on the suspension of an illegal use of the KFC trademark in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region.

Intellectual property rights remain a big issue in Uzbekistan. The country’s Antimonopoly Committee earlier revealed a list of 30 unscrupulous individuals who had violated intellectual property rights. The impostors imitated brands including Snickers, Mars, Zebra, Hydrolife and Kanefron.

