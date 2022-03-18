Uzbekistan becomes first former Soviet Central Asian country to distance itself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Uzbekistan becomes first former Soviet Central Asian country to distance itself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
"Uzbekistan recognises the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov stressed.
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent March 18, 2022

Uzbekistan has become the first former Soviet Central Asian country to properly distance itself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It says it insists on Ukraine's territorial integrity and will not recognise Russia's puppet republics in Luhansk and Donetsk.

"Uzbekistan recognises the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We have not recognised the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov stressed as he addressed a Senate session on March 17.

"First, the situation around Ukraine causes serious concern in Uzbekistan. Secondly, we are in favour of finding a peaceful solution to this situation and resolving the conflict by political and diplomatic means. But for this, first of all, it is necessary to immediately stop military actions, violence," Kamilov said.

"Uzbekistan has historically had traditional comprehensive ties with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue mutually beneficial co-operation with these two countries based on our national interests. On the one hand, Russia is a leading trade partner of Uzbekistan, we have a strategic partnership and allied relations with it. On the other hand, we co-operate with Ukraine in many areas, including trade, economic, cultural, educational, agricultural spheres," the foreign minister stressed.

"Last year, the trade turnover with Ukraine exceeded $704mn, which is 60% more than in 2020. Co-operation for the current year included a plan of various events in Tashkent and Ukraine. In 2021, air traffic between Tashkent and Kiev was resumed, four flights were carried out every week," the minister added.

He noted that Uzbekistan would continue the provision of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in this difficult situation.

Kamilov also recalled: "According to the foreign policy concept, Uzbekistan does not participate in any military-political blocs, and our servicemen are not involved in military conflicts abroad. This is provided for by a law approved by parliament."

Earlier, on March 14,  on the sidelines of the second Diplomatic Forum in Antalya (Turkey), the minister had said that Uzbekistan was very concerned about the situation in Ukraine. "We can talk a lot about it. But, like many people in the world, we want an end to violence and a solution to all problems by political and diplomatic means."

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov earlier said that “Uzbekistan takes a balanced, neutral position" on the issue of ‘military actions’ carried out by Russia in Ukraine.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's CBR keeps key rate at 20%, Nabiullina nominated for third term

'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'

Zelenskiy rebukes Germany for realising too late what Russia is, says tear down the wall between peace and strife

News

IMF slashes forecast for Armenian economic growth for 2022

The Ukraine conflict could mean the Armenian economy might grow by only 1.5% in 2022, the IMF has said, a much slower pace than previously forecast.

Bosnian, US officials condemn Russian threat over Bosnia’s Nato accession

Russian ambassador told Bosnians to look at Ukraine example should it join the western security alliance.

Zelenskiy rebukes Germany for realising too late what Russia is, says tear down the wall between peace and strife

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy roasted German lawmakers during a video address on March 17, rebuking them for realising too late what Russia is and calling on the Bundestag to “tear down this wall” between peace and war in Europe.

Russian finance ministry claims eurobond coupon paid

Payment of coupon in dollars averts sovereign default.

Bulgaria’s former prime minister Borissov arrested

Gerb leader Boyko Borissov was involved in many corruption scandals during his third and final mandate, but the authorities refused to thoroughly investigate them until recently.

IMF slashes forecast for Armenian economic growth for 2022
20 hours ago
Bosnian, US officials condemn Russian threat over Bosnia’s Nato accession
20 hours ago
Zelenskiy rebukes Germany for realising too late what Russia is, says tear down the wall between peace and strife
20 hours ago
Russian finance ministry claims eurobond coupon paid
20 hours ago
Bulgaria’s former prime minister Borissov arrested
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    6 days ago
  2. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  3. Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations turn on the “worst possible acceptable deal”
    3 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. COMMENT: “Ukraine will never join Nato”. Five simple words we refused to say. Are we now about to double down on our mistake?
    4 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    6 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    16 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    22 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss