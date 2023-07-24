Uzbekistan exports $85mn of gas to China in June

Uzbekistan exported more than $85mn of natural gas to China in June, TASS has reported, citing the Chinese customs administration.
In 1H23, Uzbekistan's natural gas shipments to China amounted to $203.9mn, down by twice y/y. Uzbekistan was one of the five main suppliers of natural gas to China in the reporting period, taking fifth place behind Turkmenistan ($5.06bn), Russia ($3.98bn), Myanmar ($737.9mn) and Kazakhstan ($448.7mn).
The monthly dynamics of gas exports from Uzbekistan to China keep trending upwards. Compared to May, the export volume increased by almost 9% or $7.14mn.
According to Uzbekistan’s national statistical committee, since the beginning of the year, the country's total gas exports were valued at $278.4mn.
An explanation of why Uzbekistan’s privatisation of its state-owned banks is caught up in delays has been given by central bank chairman Mamarizo Nurmuratov. "It depends not only on our desires ... more
Uzbekistan’s central bank on July 27 opted to keep its key rate unchanged at 14%, showing wariness over continuing pressure on prices. The regulator said in a statement: "Despite the decline in ... more
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the rating of Uzbekistan's Kapitalbank from 'B-' to 'B'. The forecast is Stable. Analysts noted ... more