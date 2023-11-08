Uzbekistan’s gold and FX reserves reach $32.9bn in October

Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves volume amounted to $32.9bn as of November 1, according to the country’s central bank.
The volume moved up by $1.86bn in October. Nevertheless, the reserves trailed the March figure by $2.5bn.
Hard currency assets amounted to $8.38bn — one of the lowest figures recorded during the entire time covered by the statistical series. Over the past month, the hard currency reserves expanded by $988.2mn, but they have remained below the $10bn mark for six months in a row.
The volume of the central bank’s deposits placed with the central banks of other countries, as well as with the IMF, in October increased slightly to $391.5mn. In addition, the amounts on accounts in other foreign financial institutions grew by $966.2mn to less than $8bn, with the figure lower by $2.46bn since the beginning of the year.
Uzbekistan’s gold reserve in October slightly increased to $23.97bn.
However, the tonnage of gold held in the reserves decreased by almost 2.5%. There were 12mn troy ounces (373.23 tonnes) against 12.3mn troy ounces (382.57 tonnes) registered a month earlier.
Uzbekistan’s public debt jumped by $2.3bn to $31.5bn in 1H23, according to a report from the ministry of economy and finance. The entire increase was accounted for by the state's domestic debt, ... more
Uzbekistan’s state budget deficit is set to amount to $4.2bn, equivalent to 4% of GDP, in 2024, according to the draft fiscal framework drawn up by the country’s economy and finance ministry for ... more
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway construction project is still moving forward, according to Uzbekistan’s deputy transport minister Jasurbek Choriev. There has been ... more