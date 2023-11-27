Uzbekistan’s president launches two energy projects with participation of ACWA Power

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 27, 2023

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 27 attended the launch ceremony for a 1.5-GW thermal power plant in Syrdarya region and the production of green hydrogen in Tashkent region. Both projects are being implemented jointly with Saudi company ACWA Power.

The combined-cycle power plant in Syrdarya region worth $1.1bn is to provide electricity to over 3mn households and hundreds of industrial enterprises.

The Tashkent region project will see the production of 3,000 tonnes of green hydrogen for the making of ammonia-based mineral fertilisers.

The launching of the two projects is to contribute to the creation of 25 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. As a result, 4.5bn cubic metres of gas would be saved, and the volume of harmful emissions into the atmosphere would be reduced to 3mn tonnes, according to officials.

On the same day as the launch ceremony, Mirziyoyev met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih. The parties signed agreements worth $12bn and agreed to create a joint fund.

