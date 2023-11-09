Uzbekistan's public debt expands by $2.3bn in 1H23

Uzbekistan’s public debt jumped by $2.3bn to $31.5bn in 1H23, according to a report from the ministry of economy and finance.
The entire increase was accounted for by the state's domestic debt, which grew to $5.6bn. The external debt remained unchanged at $25.9bn.
In relation to the volume of GDP, the public debt increased slightly to 36.8%, far from the 60% limit recommended by the IMF.
The ministry forecast that in 2024-2026 the national debt would remain below 37% of GDP.
The largest lender was the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with $6.2bn. Next were the World Bank ($5.6bn), the Chinese State Development Bank ($3.8bn) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency ($2.1bn).
Central Asia's second-largest economy owes South Korea and the Islamic Development Bank $0.9bn each.
Of the external debt, most of the funds were channelled to support the state budget ($8.76bn, or 34%). This was followed by the fuel and energy sector ($5.35bn, or 21%), agriculture ($2.68bn, or 10%), transport ($2.67bn, or 10%) and housing and communal services ($2.35bn, or 9%).
Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves volume amounted to $32.9bn as of November 1, according to the country’s central bank. The volume moved up by $1.86bn in October. Nevertheless, the reserves ... more
Uzbekistan’s state budget deficit is set to amount to $4.2bn, equivalent to 4% of GDP, in 2024, according to the draft fiscal framework drawn up by the country’s economy and finance ministry for ... more
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway construction project is still moving forward, according to Uzbekistan’s deputy transport minister Jasurbek Choriev. There has been ... more