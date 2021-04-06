Uzbekistan to cut number of SOEs by 75%

The Uzbek government intends to cut the number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by 75% in line with a 2025 deadline according to a new strategy unveiled by the Cabinet. At least 20 of the companies are to conduct IPOs and SPOs.

The proportion of independent members on the supervisory boards of enterprises with state shares is to reach 30% under the strategy.

The plan was drawn up jointly with experts brought in by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The state is to keep its ownership of companies that represent strategic economic interests or are linked to natural monopolies.