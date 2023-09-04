Volkswagen cuts Wolfsburg plant hours due as Slovenia floods cause parts shortage

Volkswagen cuts Wolfsburg plant hours due as Slovenia floods cause parts shortage
Volkswagen is temporarily cutting working hours at its main plant in Wolfsburg in Germany. / Volkswagen
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 4, 2023

Volkswagen is implementing a reduction in working hours for its employees at the main plant in Wolfsburg in Germany over a three-week period in September as a response to a shortage of parts resulting from the recent floods in Slovenia, Reuters reported on September 4.

The recent floods in Slovenia caused extensive damage to factories across large areas, estimated to be around €5bn in total. As a result, disruptions in the European automotive supply chain are expected.

Volkswagen Group's spokesperson, Andreas Meurer, explained that the short-time work arrangement will be in effect from September 11 to September 29. Additionally, some shifts at the carmaker's Emden plant in northern Germany may be canceled.

Towards the end of August, Volkswagen temporarily shuttered a crucial factory in Portugal due to parts shortages stemming from extensive flooding in Slovenia. These floods disrupted the supply of engine components from the Slovenian supplier, KLS Ljubno.

Last month, in an internal memo circulated to approximately 5,000 employees in Portugal, Volkswagen stated that heavy rainfall in Southeast Europe had severely impacted its engine parts supplier, causing significant disruptions in production.

The shutdown in Portugal is expected to last nine weeks from September 11 until November 12. Volkswagen is actively working with alternative suppliers to expedite the return to regular production at the affected facility.

Slovenia's automotive sector holds substantial economic significance, accounting for 20% of the country's total exports and contributing 10% to its GDP. It's worth noting that nearly all European car manufacturers incorporate at least one component sourced from Slovenia in their vehicles, including prestigious brands like Rolls Royce, Bugatti, and Ferrari, as well as popular ones like Volkswagen.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovenian floods start disrupting Europe’s automotive supply chain

Three bidders shortlisted for Czech parcels delivery company Packeta

European Council president says Western Balkans and EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030

News

Putin slams door shut on any quick revival of Black Sea grain deal

Meeting with Turkish counterpart Erdogan produces no tangible sign that Moscow is preparing to budge on allowing Ukrainian ships safe passage.

Skopje protests erupt over cancer drug scandal

Reports cancer patients at Skopje clinic were given diluted cytostatics while expensive medicines were diverted to the black market.

Latvian exports of sanctioned goods soar to Russia's neighbours

In mechanical and electrical equipment, where Latvian exports to Russia fell by a quarter last year, growth in Kazakhstan, KyrgyzstanArmenia was between five and 12 times.

Georgia's ruling party initiates impeachment proceedings against president over EU visits

Zourabichvili has repeatedly accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of pro-Russian tendencies and insufficient commitment to Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union and the Nato defence alliance.

Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine’s defence minister in military corruption crackdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced he is replacing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and Muslim, in the most significant shake-up in Ukraine's defence establishment in the war.

Putin slams door shut on any quick revival of Black Sea grain deal
12 hours ago
Skopje protests erupt over cancer drug scandal
14 hours ago
Latvian exports of sanctioned goods soar to Russia's neighbours
20 hours ago
Georgia's ruling party initiates impeachment proceedings against president over EU visits
1 day ago
Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine’s defence minister in military corruption crackdown
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    8 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    28 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. “All signs point to Ukraine,” German investigation into Nord Stream 1&2 pipelines bombing finds
    6 days ago
  5. Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
    4 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    28 days ago
  2. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    15 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss