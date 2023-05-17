VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran
VTB Bank has arrived in Tehran. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews May 17, 2023

Russia’s VTB Bank has opened a representative office in Iran, establishing the first direct Russian banking presence in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Alireza Paymanpak, announced the move on Twitter on May 16.

The arrival of VTB in Iran will likely fortify trade and economic ties between Russia and Iran, maritime neighbours who are respectively the most and second most nations in the world. Those ties have grown increasingly wider and deeper ever since Russia was hit with a huge wave of sanctions by the West following its invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Moscow and Tehran have announced bilateral cooperations in trade ranging across multiple areas in including trade transit (there are plans for exponential growth in the amount of Russian cargo reaching the Middle East and South Asia via Iran’s Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman ports), automotive, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, petrochemicals and tourism.

The US, meanwhile, last week that it has grown more concerned about the expanding military relationship between Iran and Russia, which includes the use of Iranian ‘kamikaze’ drones by Russian forces in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

Iranian officials said the securing of the VTB office in Tehran was partly the result of efforts made by the Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran (TPOI), a body responsible for regulating and promoting Iran’s foreign trade activities.

VTB Bank’s other overseas offices are in China, Italy and Kyrgyzstan, while it has two overseas bank branches, one in China and India.

Paymanpak noted that VTB’s presence in Iran would assist in transferring FX revenues into the Iranian banking system.

In January, the Iranian and Russian central banks, both shut out of almost all of the international financial system, including payments system SWIFT, due to the sanctions, signed a deal to connect their national interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and ease two-way bank transactions.

Per the deal, 52 branches of Iranian banks and four unnamed foreign banks will use Iran's local interbank telecom system, known as SEPAM, to connect with 106 banks using Russia's System for Transfer of Financial Messages or SPFS, the Iranian central bank said.

Iran's Shahr Bank and VTB are involved in a SEPAM/SPFS pilot programme. Other lenders will join the interbank system gradually.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Retired US admiral warns international community will have to respond to Iran seizing tankers

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan

News

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Vzevolod Knyazev, the ex-head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, has been sent to custody for 60 days with the option of posting bail set at UAH107mn ($2.9mn) over bribery charges amounting to $2.7mn, Suspilne reported on May 18.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has fallen and is now completely controlled by Russia’s forces, the leader of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on social media.

Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety

Uzbek official cited as saying “negotiations with the Afghan side are held on a regular basis, but in a closed mode so as not to disturb society”.

Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade

Hundreds of thousands call for end to violence at third protest since mass shootings as frustration with government mounts.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.
6 hours ago
Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces
8 hours ago
Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety
18 hours ago
Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade
19 hours ago
Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    7 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    12 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss