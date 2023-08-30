Wave of Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions

Wave of Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions
On the night of August 29 a wave of drones struck five Russian regions as Ukraine makes more use of drones to bring the war home to urban Russia. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 30, 2023

Five Russian regions were hit with what appears to be the biggest wave of Ukrainian drone strikes yet on the night of August 30, in a widespread attack targeting Central Russia, as well as the Pskov region and Sevastopol.

The Bryansk region, which lies just across the border to Ukraine, experienced multiple strikes. The governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the Russian air defences had neutralised six drones, but many got through and did considerable damage.

It was announced by the Bryansk city administration that the regional Investigation Committee (IC) building sustained damage due to a drone. Furthermore, Bogomaz said Kyiv had targeted the TV tower using drones.

The authorities of the Bryansk region have consistently reported instances of shelling from Ukraine. Since October 19, 2022, a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin established an average level of response within the region. Moreover, a high ("yellow") level of terrorist threat remains indefinitely in effect for the region.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova addressed the drone attacks by Kyiv on Russian territories during a segment on Sputnik radio. She attributed these attacks to the “lack of viable prospects for the Kyiv regime,” characterising their actions as driven by frustration, anger and a dearth of developmental pathways.

“The agony of the Kyiv regime is obvious, this stupid hatred and anger and the absence of any prospects in their own development, in development according to the scenario of the West. All this led to terrorist activities… Absolute dead end,” she said.

Pskov on Russia’s north-west border was also badly affected and its airport targeted. All flights scheduled for August 30 were cancelled. Pskov’s governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported that the Ministry of Defence had effectively repelled the attack on the airport and there were no casualties. However, an Il-76 aircraft had sustained damage, Vedernikov said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has consistently condemned Kyiv's assaults on Russian regions using drones, asserting Russia’s "right to take robust retaliatory measures."

Ukraine is increasingly using drones to strike deep into Russian territory, starting with a little reported wave of drones that almost got to Moscow in February this year. That was followed by two drones that hit the roof of the Kremlin in May in what was reportedly an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. More recently, there have been repeated drone strikes in Moscow on a weekly basis, which so far have done little structural damage and killed no one.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the effectiveness of Russian air defence systems against the most recent drone attacks. He highlighted what he called “terrorist activity” primarily targeting residential areas and facilities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive

Bulgaria to probe secret deals with blacklisted Russians on TurkStream construction

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August

News

Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive

After three months of a stalemate, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) seem to be finally making progress against Russia in the south-eastern offensive.

Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens

Parliamentary speaker to take over until Harutiunyan's successor is elected in 2025.

“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will stand for re-election if scheduled elections are held early next year, despite promising to only serve one term in office when he took over in 2019.

Bulgaria to probe secret deals with blacklisted Russians on TurkStream construction

Prosecutors are probing allegations that Bulgarians officials secretly met sanctioned Russians to speed up construction of the local stretch of the TurkStream pipeline.

Nagorno-Karabakh residents block Azerbaijani humanitarian aid delivery

Locals argue the shipment is just a ploy to legitimise Baku's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only route from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
23 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens
23 hours ago
“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held
1 day ago
Bulgaria to probe secret deals with blacklisted Russians on TurkStream construction
1 day ago
Nagorno-Karabakh residents block Azerbaijani humanitarian aid delivery
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    5 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    25 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. “All signs point to Ukraine,” German investigation into Nord Stream 1&2 pipelines bombing finds
    3 days ago
  5. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    12 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    25 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    12 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss