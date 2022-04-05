West seeks Russian expulsion from UN bodies over Ukraine atrocities

West seeks Russian expulsion from UN bodies over Ukraine atrocities
There is no procedure for expelling Russia from the UN Security Council, but western allies may move to expel it from the Human Rights Council, and could also vote to remove it from the General Assembly.
By Theo Normanton April 5, 2022

As Russia’s retreat from the north of Ukraine uncovers further evidence of what appear to be war crimes, western nations are retaliating by downgrading their diplomatic relations with Russia.

A group of Republican Senators from the US are trying to get Russia removed from the UN Security Council. It used this position earlier to veto a resolution condemning its own invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin has demonstrated in plain view his ruthlessness and complete disregard for humanity and our international norms, and the idea that he and his cronies should have a vote on the UN’s Security Council is an absolute disgrace,” said Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Yet the efforts of the Senators are more symbolic than practical: removing a permanent member of the Security Council is impossible. In order for Russia to be kicked off the UN Security Council (UNSC), a recommendation to expel it would have to be passed by all five members of the UNSC – including Russia and China.

No country has been expelled from the UN since it was founded in 1945.

Instead, it is more likely that Russia will be removed from the UN Human Rights Council (HRC). US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that America would seek a vote to expel Russia from the HRC.

"We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to participate in the HRC, nor should it hold a position of authority and use its seat on the council as a tool for propaganda," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

A simple majority of two-thirds of members would be required to remove Russia from the HRC. The UN Human Rights Council suspended Libya in this way in 2011 over Gaddafi’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Such a vote would be likely to pass. Russia only enjoyed the support of four other nations in a recent UN resolution to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

On Monday, 4 April, US President Joe Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face a war crimes trial, saying he "should be held accountable."

Another option is for diplomats to suspend Russian officials from speaking and voting at the UN General Assembly, a move which would not need to be passed by the Security Council. This last happened in 1974, when diplomats suspended South Africa from the General Assembly due to its system of apartheid.

Russia has already been expelled from the Council of Europe – Europe’s leading human rights body. The day after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Council of Europe suspended the country’s right of representation, and later expelled Russia altogether.

Germany expelled 40 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Berlin on Monday, denouncing the “unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership”. France will also reportedly send 35 Russian diplomats home.

Also on Monday, Lithuania announced the expulsion of its Russian ambassador in response to the accusations of murder of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers.

The Kremlin denies the accusations, saying that photos of corpses and graves were staged by Ukraine in an effort to secure more military aid from the West.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, but the true figure could be higher.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan stops shipping GM cars to Russia

Zelenskiy calls on UN to expel Russia or dissolve itself

bneGREEN: Rich countries must cut oil and gas output 74% to ensure fair transition

News

Uzbekistan stops shipping GM cars to Russia

Sanctions on Russia will help Uzbekistan’s GM plant meet demand at home.

Zelenskiy calls on UN to expel Russia or dissolve itself

Zelenskiy addressed the UN Security Council by video link, urging them to expel Russia from their ranks or, failing that, to dissolve themselves. Russia's ambassador to the UN said videos of apparent war crimes shown by Zelenskiy were unverified.

EC announces a fifth package of sanctions on Russia, targeting coal, high tech equipment and transport

The European Commission proposed new sanctions on Russia that will hit coal imports, trade and more banks in response to the massacre in Kyiv’s suburb of Bucha on April 3, where retreating Russian soldiers murdered civilians in cold blood.

Pro-war motorcade shocks Berlin

Germany’s Russian community organised a mass motorcade in Berlin on April 3 in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shocking residents in the capital, which is admitting thousands of Ukrainian refugees a day.

Protest in Belgrade as observers point to shortcomings in Serbian elections

Several hundred people protested in Belgrade on the evening of April 4, the day after Serbia held general, presidential and local elections, demanding a recount of the votes.

Uzbekistan stops shipping GM cars to Russia
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy calls on UN to expel Russia or dissolve itself
5 hours ago
EC announces a fifth package of sanctions on Russia, targeting coal, high tech equipment and transport
12 hours ago
Pro-war motorcade shocks Berlin
21 hours ago
Protest in Belgrade as observers point to shortcomings in Serbian elections
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    7 days ago
  2. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    5 days ago
  3. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    2 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    1 day ago
  5. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    12 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    24 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    25 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    7 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss