wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%

wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%
The wiiw expects CEE growth to be lower than Western Europe this year and barely level with it next year.
By Robert Anderson in Prague April 16, 2021

Central and Eastern Europe’s economic recovery will be strong but delayed, because many countries have had to reimpose lockdowns to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) in its spring forecast.

It has revised upwards its forecast for growth for the region this year to 3.8%, having predicted 3.1% GDP growth in its autumn forecast.

With the recovery beginning in the middle of the year, the wiiw predicts most of the region (which for it also includes Turkey and Kazakhstan) to return to pre-crisis levels of GDP by the end of the year, but with great differences in pace. Several countries in the Western Balkans will only regain their previous GDP levels in 2022, and Montenegro not until 2023.

In terms of economic growth, CEE mostly did better than Western Europe last year, falling only 2.3% overall, with the main exceptions being tourist-dependent countries such as Croatia and Montenegro.

However, the region has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic, and the wiiw expects growth to be lower than Western Europe this year and barely level with it next year. “Only in 2023 will the convergence process start again in our region,” Richard Grieveson, deputy director, told a webcast.

The strongest growth is forecast in Southeast Europe, helped by a recovery in tourism and a bounce back from a steep downturn last year (which was worse for the Western Balkans than that of 2008-9). The highest growth is forecast in Montenegro (6.5%), Turkey (5.8%), Serbia (5%), Kosovo (4.8%), Croatia (4.5%) and Albania (4.5%), followed by Romania (3.8%) and Slovenia (3.6%). There is expected to be a weaker performance in Bosnia and Herzegovina (2.5%) and Bulgaria (2.5%).

“These are countries that either used fiscal or monetary policy very successfully to mitigate the downturn (Turkey and Serbia) or else suffered especially badly last year, so that they will benefit from favourable base effects in 2021 (such as Croatia and Montenegro),” the wiiw reported.

Turkey will continue its strong performance, and the wiiw has revised upwards its forecast for this year by 1.7 percentage points. It, however, predicts growth to slow to 3.4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023. “Turkey and Serbia are the success stories of the pandemic so far,” said Grieveson.

For the CIS and Ukraine, where the downturn last year was far less severe than in 2009, growth is also anticipated to return strongly, with Russian GDP forecast to expand by 3.2% this year (an upwards revision of 0.7pp), Ukraine by 3.5% (an upwards revision of 1.5pp), while Belarus will grow by 1.5% (an upward revision of 2.7pp) and Kazakhstan by 3.2% (revised up by 0.7pp). Russian growth will slow to 2.7% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, while Kazakhstan's will accelerate to 4.1% and 4.4% respectively.

For Central Europe, where the downturn last year was worse than in 2009,  the picture is more mixed. Hungary (with 3.9% growth), Slovakia (3.6%) and Poland (3.4%) are the leaders, with Czechia behind on 2.9%. Polish growth is predicted to accelerate to 3.6% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023.

wiiw expects the weakest 2021 real GDP growth to be in Estonia (1.2%), Lithuania (2.1%) and Latvia (2.8%). The Baltic states, which are suffering a severe second wave, have had their growth forecasts for this year revised down drastically, Estonia by 2.7 pps, Lithuania (2.4pp) and Latvia (1.6pp).  

CEE (and particularly Central Europe) handled the pandemic better than Western Europe last year, with tough lockdowns and accommodating fiscal and monetary policies. It was also helped by being less reliant on the hard-hit services sector. But this year the lockdowns have been less stringent than in the first wave, and worker mobility has been higher.

“In the second wave CESEE has sacrificed public health for the economy in terms of restrictions,” said Grieveson, pointing out that six of the 10 countries with the worst excess death rates in the world are in the region (Moldova, Serbia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Macedonia and Russia). “This will unfortunately have negative economic consequences this year.”

Grieveson said the central question now was the roll-out of vaccines, with Ukraine, Moldova and parts of the Western Balkans set to take years to vaccinate their populations at current rates. “International solidarity on vaccines is going to be crucial to help the poorer parts of CESEE to exit this crisis, but unfortunately we don’t see much of that at the moment”, he noted.

Growth this year will be driven by a combination of goods and services exports, as the global economy recovers; the drawing-down of savings; better domestic sentiment, as the vaccination rates increase; and fiscal and monetary support, the wiiw reported. “Consumption will be [the] main driver everywhere in the next couple of years,” said Grieveson.

From next year, the EU Recovery funds will also start to kick in for Central Europe.

The wiiw stressed that its spring forecast was subject to great uncertainty and there were several risks to the outlook. But the wiiw analysts did not see rising interest rates as a big concern, given the way the region looks more to the ECB than the US Fed, and they argued that the current rise in inflation was likely to be short term, given the still very large output gap.

The exception they pointed to was Turkey, where debt is dollar-linked and short-term. “This is the one to watch here in terms of risks,” said Grieveson.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

Slovenian PM denies Bosnian media reports on ‘non-paper’ about dividing Bosnia

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights

News

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

Trend towards bigger deals and more fund investment continues, as deal value rises by half to give best Q1 since 2013.

UEFA´s 'unfair' punishment of Czech football player raises furore among fans and politicians

Row demonstrates the wide gulf that exists between attitudes towards racist behaviour in Western Europe compared to the newer CEE member states.

Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners

Boyko Borissov, the leader of the Gerb party, will nominate Daniel Mitov, former foreign affairs minister, as Bulgaria's prime minister, assuming a coalition led by Gerb can be formed.

Poland’s government-controlled top court tells independent ombudsman to go

Holder of one of last remaining independent state institutions set to be replaced by government appointee as parliament cannot agree on a replacement.

Turkey’s key rate held but central bank language ‘indicates premature easing is ahead’

Regulator says “domestic activity is strong” but Capital responds: “Our own reading is that the economy is starting to slow more abruptly.”

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket
1 day ago
UEFA´s 'unfair' punishment of Czech football player raises furore among fans and politicians
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners
1 day ago
Poland’s government-controlled top court tells independent ombudsman to go
1 day ago
Turkey’s key rate held but central bank language ‘indicates premature easing is ahead’
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    3 days ago
  2. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    3 days ago
  3. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    4 days ago
  4. Bulgaria’s new sheriff in town
    6 days ago
  5. Montenegro asks EU for help to repay Chinese motorway loan
    18 days ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    3 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    18 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    3 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss