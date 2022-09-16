Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests

Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests
Mahsa Amini fell into a coma while in police custody. / Combo photo of Twitter posts.
By bne IntelIiNews September 16, 2022

Many mourners on September 17 chanted “Death to the dictator” as 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini—who died the previous day after allegedly being beaten by Tehran morality police for not complying with hijab rules—was laid to rest.

The chanting featured in amateur videos posted online of the funeral attended by hundreds in Amini’s hometown of Saghez, in Iran’s Kurdistan province. Footage also showed women taking off their headscarves in a gesture of protest at the funeral. A photograph of Amini's gravestone was published on social media. It reads: "You didn't die. Your name will be a code [rallying call]."

Reports suggested some mourners marched to the local governor’s office to demonstrate against the death of Amini, who was taken to hospital where she was declared brain-dead by doctors following her arrest on September 13. According to videos received and verified by the BBC Persian Service, the security forces opened fire on the protesters. Network connectivity readings taken by watchdog Netblocks, meanwhile, indicated the authorities were throttling the internet in and around Saghez and in other localities including Tehran in an effort at preventing protests over Amini’s death spreading.

Social media reports posted between the time of the arrest of Amini and her death recounted how eyewitnesses told journalists that Amini appeared to suffer a beating inside a morality police, or “Gasht e-Ershad”, van, though they described her as conscious after it took place.

Amini was said to have travelled from western Kurdistan province to the Iranian capital to meet relatives when she was arrested. A few hours after her arrest, her family was informed that she had been hospitalised.

There were some reports of street protests after Amini passed away. Authorities launched probes into her death following a demand by President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported. Reuters reported that, among critical social media comments, outspoken reformist politician Mahmoud Sadeghi called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to speak out about the case as he had denounced the killing of George Floyd by US police in 2020. 

Tehran Police Department’s media centre denied the eyewitness claims that Amini was beaten, stating that she was transferred to a Tehran police department for "justification and education" about the hijab when she "suddenly suffered a heart problem", Radio Farda reported on September 15.

Kiarash Amini, Mahsa's brother, said in an interview with the Iranwire news website conducted prior to the announced death that doctors told him they had diagnosed his sister as having had either a heart attack or a stroke, and had added that " while her heart was still beating, her brain is no longer conscious."

Under the hardline government that took power in Iran last August following the disqualification of key non-hardline candidates that intended to run for president, there has been an increasing crackdown on women seen as violating mandatory rules on wearing the hijab in public. In recent weeks, women seen as not in compliance with the rules have been barred from entering government offices, banks and public transport buses and metro.

RFE/RL said Puran Nazimi, a human rights activist, has challenged Iranian authorities to release security camera footage to prove Amini was not beaten by morality police.

The hijab head covering worn by Muslim women was made compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of nine following Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many in Iranian society, both religious and non-religious, have persistently complained that to harass women over the wearing of the hijab is not in line with Iranian culture. 

Lately, the head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejeie, suggested that foreign powers were behind a campaign against the compulsory wearing of the hijab. He instructed intelligence agencies to find the "hands behind the naked veil".

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan: Police locate sense of humour, drop case against satirist

Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022

US-Bulgarian Alcatraz AI raises $25mn in Series A funding

News

Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova

Opponents of President Maia Sandu and Moldova’s reformist government increase pressure amid high inflation and stagnating economy.

Albania’s ex-president Meta reported to prosecutors over ‘outrageous’ spending on beauty treatments

Lawyer accuses Meta and his family of money laundering in one of a series of corruption accusations made since presidential term ended in July.

Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead

Last minute government decision allowed Pride march to proceed through Serbian capital after earlier ban.

Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%

The Board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% at its policy meeting of September 16, making a sixth consecutive cut, but slowing the pace of monetary easing in line with expectations.

Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on

Around 120,000 people evacuated from homes in area of Kyrgyzstan where fierce fighting is ongoing. Heavy exchanges of gunfire and shelling.

Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova
2 hours ago
Albania’s ex-president Meta reported to prosecutors over ‘outrageous’ spending on beauty treatments
12 hours ago
Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%
1 day ago
Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    3 days ago
  4. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    4 days ago
  5. PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines
    5 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    29 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    19 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss