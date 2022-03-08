Women take up arms to defend Ukraine

Women take up arms to defend Ukraine
MP Kira Rudik decided to arm herself after the invasion. "Bravery has no gender," she tweeted.
By bne IntelliNews March 8, 2022

Pensioners, an MP and a former beauty queen are among the women who have taken up arms and vowed to fight to defend Ukraine. Since Russian troops flooded across the border into Ukraine, martial law has been imposed and men of conscription age are forbidden from leaving the country. Alongside them many women and both men and women pensioners have decided to stay and defend their homeland. 

MP Kira Rudik, who tweets as @kiraincongress, is among those who have been receiving military training in the days since the invasion. She posted pictures of herself on social media holding a gun, saying she decided to arm herself after the invasion. 

“Our #women are going to fight as hard as our #men. Because bullets don't really care which hands are firing them. And bravery has no gender,” she tweeted on March 7. 

On the morning of International Women's Day, March 8, she again dew attention to the women fighting for Ukraine, tweeting: "So it is past midnight in #Kyiv  and International #Women Day is on! This year se are holding flowers and guns: we have a priviledge to fight for our country along with men. Ukrainian women are incredible. Because of them  we will win!"

Also volunteering for active service is former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna. The glamorous and aspirational content of her Instagram page was abruptly replaced with pictures of herself dressed in military uniform holding a gun, with the hashtags #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine. Lenna said she shared the pictures to inspire others — she has also been using her platform to call for support and donations for the Ukrainian armed forces. 

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed! Stop Russian aggression! Speak up, world!! Now!!” she wrote in one Instagram story. 

The name Valentyna Kostyantynovska wasn’t known in Ukraine until a video of the 79-year-old volunteer learning how to fire a Kalashnikov went viral on social media. Kostyantynovska told Reuters she wanted to lean how to shoot since the Russian annexation of Crimea, but initially joined the Territorial Defence and started training as a medic. 

"But then I saw my dream, the machine gun ... and started learning how to use it," she told the newswire. "I cannot do much, I can help the wounded ... I will shoot and I know they will kill me … And so it should be, so less young people would die.”

Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has stayed in the country alongside her husband, despite the danger. She has taken to social media to praise the courage of the women fighting to defend Ukraine, as well as those who are volunteering in other ways or continuing with their jobs to allow the country to function. 

"Before the war (how scary and still unusual it is to say this), I once wrote that there are two million more women in Ukraine than men," she wrote. "Just statistics. But now it is taking on a whole new meaning. Because it means that our current resistance also has a particularly feminine face.”

Lenna, Rudik and Kostyantynovska are all volunteers, but women have been part of the Ukrainian military for almost three decades. Many more joined after 2014, a critical year in the history of Ukraine when Russia illegally annexed the Crimea from Ukraine and backed the two self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine’s Donbas region. 

Two years after the annexation of Crimea, women were given the right to fight in combat, and in 2018 an expanded set of combat roles were opened up to women. Then as the threat of war with Russia loomed, a new regulation entered force stipulating that women aged 18-60 who were fit for military service had to register to be mobilised in case of a major war. That has now come to pass. 

And there are no signs of an imminent end to hostilities. Hopes of a breakthrough in talks are not high, and should the talks fail this week could see the start of more intense fighting and a Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US rejects Poland’s proposal to send its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022

Ukraine’s gas pipelines and storage tanks are safe for now, but not for long

Features

EXPLAINER: The Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria

What to expect from the Russia-backed separatist republic on Ukraine's western flank.

Ukraine’s gas pipelines and storage tanks are safe for now, but not for long

The price of gas on the Dutch TTH spot market soared to a new all-time high of over $3,000 per thousand cubic metres on March 7 as energy traders fear Ukraine's gas pipelines and storage tanks are in danger from the war.

Rising Georgian backlash to Russian influx

More than 20,000 Russians have already fled to Georgia in the days since their country launched the invasion of Ukraine. Many Georgians say they are not welcome.

Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine

The Kremlin has need of soldiers that will not baulk from a fight, and whose deaths are likely to provoke little opprobrium. Enter Ramzan Kadyrov, the brutal, mercurial ruler of Chechnya, and his personal army.

Explainer | What about the EEU? Why Russia’s trade bloc is not a sanctions backdoor

The idea that the Eurasian Economic Union can help Moscow violate sanctions is exaggerated.

EXPLAINER: The Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria
9 hours ago
Ukraine’s gas pipelines and storage tanks are safe for now, but not for long
10 hours ago
Rising Georgian backlash to Russian influx
11 hours ago
Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
21 hours ago
Explainer | What about the EEU? Why Russia’s trade bloc is not a sanctions backdoor
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    2 days ago
  3. Putin tells Scholz either Ukraine must concede or we will enforce our demands militarily
    3 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Profile: The Ukrainian-born “Kremlin consigliere” with Putin’s ear
    7 days ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    12 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    11 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss