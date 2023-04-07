World Bank upgrades Russia's 2023 growth forecast to 0.2% contraction

The World Bank has revised the Russian GDP dynamics for this year, forecasting instead of shrinking by 3.3%, the economy will only contract by 0.2%, Growth in 2024 will be 1.2% and 0.8% in 2025, says the bank. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 7, 2023

The World Bank has revised the Russian GDP dynamics for this year, forecasting instead of shrinking by 3.3%, the economy will only contract by 0.2%, Tass reported on April 6. (chart)

Despite the problems caused by extreme sanctions, Russia’s economy is preforming better than expected. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) also recently improved its economic outlook for this year to a range of -1% to +1% for the full year.

The World Bank’s updated estimates reveal that as of the end of 2022, the Russian GDP dropped by 2.1%. However, it predicts that this trend will not continue, and the country's national GDP will contract by just 0.2% this year. Furthermore, the bank forecasts that the Russian economy will grow by 1.2% in 2024 and by 0.8% in 2025.

Comparing these latest forecasts to those made by the World Bank in January 2023, the bank had estimated that the Russian economy would contract by 3.3% in 2023 and grow by 1.6% in 2024.

The upgrade comes on the back of other unexpectedly strong results. S&P Global just released the services PMI index that showed an extremely strong expansion of 58.1 and another good month for the manufacturing PMI. Russia’s business managers remain optimistic about the full year, reporting a recovery in sales.

Data

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

Price pressures moderated, with sector expenses rising at slowest pace in 27 months. Output price inflation weakest in over a year. But employment down again.

Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January

Romania issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year.

Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukraine’s international reserves increased to over $32bn, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 4.

Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock

Business activity across the Russian service sector expanded at a steep pace in March, according to the latest PMI data. Output growth quickened to the sharpest since August 2020, as stronger demand conditions supported the upturn.

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep rates on hold at a meeting of its monetary policy body on April 5.

