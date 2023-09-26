ZSE-listed telecoms company Econet Wireless launches Zimbabwe's first eSIM service

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications group, Econet Wireless (Econet), has introduced the country’s first eSIM service, state-owned daily the Chronicle reports.

Econet subscribers on pre- and post-paid packages and using a wide range of devices can enjoy the new service, which it says is more convenient and environmentally-friendly than physical SIM cards.

The introduction of eSIM technology, whose use is increasing globally due to its security and other benefits, “is a step in the right direction in redesigning our customer journey as we step up the execution of our digital transformation strategy,” Econet is quoted as saying, adding that it enables users to have multiple mobile numbers on one device.

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Econet is the southern African nation’s biggest mobile phone firm by subscriber base, diversity of services, and national coverage. The 25-year-old group says it has about 16mn connected clients.

Users can dial a given number to establish if their devices are compatible with the new technology.

“If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document and get their new eSIM activated for free,” said Econet in a release.