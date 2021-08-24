500 sheep killed by lightning strike in southern Georgia

More than 500 sheep were killed after being hit by a lightning strike at a pasture in the Ninotsminda region in southern Georgia.

The incident took place on August 9. Footage captured from the incident spot shows that hundreds of carcasses were thrown over a green patch of land. Part of the dead livestock reportedly belonged to a local farmer from the Tambovka and Kakheti areas. An inquiry commission has been set up to assess the loss.

Nikolay Levanov, a sheep owner, had on August 9 received a distressing phone call. He was told by a herder that hundreds of his livestock were killed in a thunderstorm. According to reports, the shepherd was also knocked unconscious by the lightning.

Artavaz Tonoiani, Deputy Mayor of Ninotsminda, said nearly 1,500 sheep were grazing on the pasture on August 9. The grazing area is located at a distance of 5km from Tambovka village.