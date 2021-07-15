Bulgaria’s consumer prices speed up growth further in June

Bulgaria’s consumer prices speed up growth further in June
Bulgaria’s consumer prices speed up growth further in June
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2021

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased 2.7% y/y in June, after rising by 2.5% year on year in May. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 1.5% compared to December but dropped by 0.2% month on month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 14.

Heavyweight food prices increased by 0.7% y/y in June, after rising by 0.8% y/y in May. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in transport (up 12.8% y/y), culture and entertainment (up 9.5% y/y) and education (up 5.3% y/y).

Compared to the previous month, housing costs increased the most, by 0.7%, while communications costs dropped 1.1% m/m.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 2.4% y/y in June, after rising 2.3% y/y in May. The HICP was flat m/m in June.

The European Commission predicted the HICP would rise 1.9% in 2021 and reach 2.5% in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s ITN leader gives up controversial nomination for PM, to propose new government

bneGREEN: EU carbon pricing set for radical reforms

Bulgaria’s ITN nominates Nikolai Vassilev for PM

Data

Romania’s CA deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times

Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June

June expansion extends the period of ongoing high inflationary pressure in Poland.

North Macedonia’s central bank affirms key rate at 1.25%

North Macedonia’s central bank kept its key rate at the same level of 1.25% on July 14, as it assessed it appropriate for the current economic and financial conditions.

Erdogan’s calls for rate cuts unmet as Turkey’s central bank sticks to 19% benchmark

Regulator cites risks in inflation outlook. Denied cheaper money, president may now turn to selling rapid rebound in economy.

Kyrgyz economy contracts by 1.7% in H1

Trend, however, suggests economic recovery may be taking hold.

Romania’s CA deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times
9 hours ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June
10 hours ago
North Macedonia’s central bank affirms key rate at 1.25%
1 day ago
Erdogan’s calls for rate cuts unmet as Turkey’s central bank sticks to 19% benchmark
1 day ago
Kyrgyz economy contracts by 1.7% in H1
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    4 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    8 days ago
  3. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    11 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    2 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    14 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    11 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    17 days ago
  3. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    4 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss