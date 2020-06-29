China’s Zijin to invest $1.26bn in Serbia's Bor mining complex

By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2020

China's Zijin Mining Group plans to invest $1.26bn to upgrade capacity and equipment of Serbian copper smelting and mining complex Rudarsko Topionicarski Basen Bor (RTB Bor), as well as to improve its environmental safety and work security, b92 reported.

Zijin acquired RTB Bor for $350mn in 2018 and so far has invested $600mn, b92 quoted Zijin’s demuty managing director of Serbian unit, Simon Ling, as saying.

Zijin plans to apply its "green mines" concept in Serbia and has so far planted 53,000 saplings on about 20,000 hectares.

The company has also installed some equipment for dust reduction and plans to install the reminder later in 2020.

