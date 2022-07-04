Czech PMI slips in June

Czech PMI slips in June
Czech PMI down to 49.0 points in June / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 4, 2022

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated in June for the first time since August 2020, albeit only marginally, driven by a renewed decrease in output and a faster decline in new orders. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from S&P Global reached 49.0 points in June, down from 52.3 in May

"The Czech manufacturing sector signalled a contraction in operating conditions in June, as output fell and new orders tumbled. Client demand decreased sharply and at a pace not seen since the depths of the initial pandemic lockdown, as inflation and supplier delays weighed further on purchases," commented Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

Weak client demand was negatively impacted by inflationary pressures on customer spending. Firms stated that hikes in supplier, material, fuel, energy and transportation costs drove inflation. However, despite higher inflation, the pace of increase in cost burdens was the softest since February 2021. In line with softer increases in cost burdens, manufacturers registered a slower growth in output charges in June. 

Also as a result of soaring inflation and lower new order volumes, firms cut their workforce numbers, which was the first fall since September 2020. Backlogs of work dropped for the first time since October 2020.

"Rates of inflation remained historically marked, but eased again, suggesting that rates of increase may have already peaked. Energy, fuel, material and supplier price hikes continued to be highlighted as the key drivers of inflation. In an effort to spur on new orders and in line with softer increases in costs, output charges rose at the softest pace for a year," Jones added. 

Czech manufacturers posted the fastest decrease in output since May 2020. Supply-chain disruption led to a drop in customer demand through 2022. According to the respondents, customers have prioritised essential goods in times of increasing cost burdens. Foreign client demand remained subdued, with new export orders going solidly as inflation in key export markets hampered customer purchases.

New orders declined for the fourth consecutive month, with the rate of decrease being sharp and the quickest for two years. 

"Downside risks to manufacturing growth remain numerous, key among these for panellists was the impact of inflation on customer and investor spending. Output expectations dipped, with our latest forecast expecting a 0.9% increase in industrial production in 2022," Jones noted.

Output expectations in a year-ahead outlook were the second-worst in two years in June. The manufacturers expressed greater concern over the further impact of inflation on customer and investor spending.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine mulling debt restructuring as the cost of war drains the government’s coffers

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock

Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June

Data

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock

Russia registered a return to growth in its service sector in June, according to the latest S&P Global Service Manager’s Index (PMI) data, registering 51.7 in June, up from 48.5 in May – the first growth in four months.

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI signals further expansion in June amid sharp rise in new orders

Recovery continues after period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia

COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southeast Europe just as tourist season starts

After the lifting of most coronavirus related restrictions and a period of low infections, several countries are now reporting the highest numbers of new cases for months.

Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June

Market consensus remains for a 75bp rise next week that will put the interest rate at 6.75%.

Serbia's population continues to decline

The population in Serbia continuously decreased in 2002-2021, with the most pronounced decrease seen in southern and eastern Serbia.

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock
18 hours ago
Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI signals further expansion in June amid sharp rise in new orders
20 hours ago
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southeast Europe just as tourist season starts
1 day ago
Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June
1 day ago
Serbia's population continues to decline
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    5 days ago
  4. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    5 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    10 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    17 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss