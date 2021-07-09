Kazakhstan unveils ambitious green-hydrogen project

Kazakhstan unveils ambitious green-hydrogen project
The megaproject would make Kazakhstan a hub for hydrogen if it is completed
By Zholdas Orisbayev for Eurasianet July 9, 2021

Kazakhstan hopes to build the world’s largest green-hydrogen project, which could – in the distant future – help Nur-Sultan meet its clean-energy promises.

Swedish-German renewables firm Svevind unveiled plans last month for 45 GW of wind and solar capacity in central and western Kazakhstan.

Financing has not yet begun and the joint announcement with the Kazakh Invest National Company did not mention a price tag, though similar proposals elsewhere suggest the cost could reach dozens ofbns of dollars. If it goes forward, the project could take up to 10 years, Svevind said in the June 23 announcement.

What is green hydrogen?

In this case, two-thirds of the solar and wind output would be used to power electrolyzers that would create about 3mn tons of hydrogen per year from water. The resulting “green hydrogen,” in either liquid or gas form, is thus produced without any greenhouse gases. The only byproduct is oxygen, though it is unclear where the water would be sourced. The advantage of hydrogen, beyond being clean, is that it is easy to transport or sell abroad – to run a distant smelter, for example.

The other one-third of the output would presumably be fed into the grid – almost doubling Kazakhstan’s currently installed electricity-production capacity of about 20 GW.

Svevind’s proposal dwarfs other mega clean-energy schemes around the world. It would be twice as powerful as the Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Western Australia, and five times bigger than Energix Base One in Brazil – both of which are also still in the planning stage.

Kazakhstan has long promised take a lead in clean energy, hosting the Astana EXPO in 2017 to showcase alternative sources and efforts to reduce carbon emissions. But it has fallen behind in recent years and only about 3% of its energy output currently comes from renewables; the vast majority is still made by burning coal. A forthcoming study finds Kazakhstan unlikely to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Yet hopes for such an ambitious game changer will be tempered by Kazakhstan's track record.

The country’s first solar energy project – Astana Solar, which was opened by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in December 2012 – was unloaded at a government auction on June 29 for only 381mn tenge ($890,000), 10 times less than the appraised value thanks to the company’s woeful performance.

Two other government-backed startups designed to take part in the solar value chain – Kazakhstan Solar Silicon, which opened in 2011, and KazSilicon, which opened in 2006 – were sold early this year, also at a loss after operating in the red.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstan is eager to attract wind and solar energy investors. In 2019, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published a wind atlas of the vast country to help investors locate productive spots for turbines. Last November, the EBRD and China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank agreed to co-finance the 100 MW Zhanatas wind farm in Jambyl Region. The two are also working on several solar projects around the country, though none come close in size to what Svevind has proposed.

-

This story first appeared on Eurasianet here.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan’s golden man gets the Oliver Stone treatment

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 7.9% in June

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave

Issuance has been impressive but in some countries green bonds are still to get off the ground, while in others there is a shortage of high-yield, local currency or 'dark green' issues.

Four Southeast European countries commit to exiting coal energy

The step is most significant for Montenegro and North Macedonia, which generate around half of their electricity from coal.

bneGREEN: Hydro’s elderly turbines need fresh investment to contribute to net zero

Hydro needs new investment to replace elderly infrastructure and accelerate the road to net zero, the IEA says.

bneGREEN: the climbing cost of carbon

The cost of joining the global movement towards net zero is not yet fully known, and both governments and corporations with the highest levels of both greenhouse gas emissions and energy intensity face the highest costs for carbon.

bneGREEN: Most green energy beats coal on price in 2020

162 GW, or 62%, of new renewable capacity was cheaper than new fossil fuel-fired generation in 2020

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
1 day ago
Four Southeast European countries commit to exiting coal energy
9 days ago
bneGREEN: Hydro’s elderly turbines need fresh investment to contribute to net zero
9 days ago
bneGREEN: the climbing cost of carbon
14 days ago
bneGREEN: Most green energy beats coal on price in 2020
16 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    2 days ago
  3. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    10 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    5 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    8 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    11 days ago
  2. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    26 days ago
  4. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    25 days ago
  5. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss