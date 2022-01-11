Man portrayed as ‘foreign terrorist’ by Kazakh officials turns out to be visiting Kyrgyz musician

Man portrayed as ‘foreign terrorist’ by Kazakh officials turns out to be visiting Kyrgyz musician
Well-known jazz pianist Vikram Ruzakhunov regularly travels to Kazakhstan for gigs.
By bne IntelIiNews January 11, 2022

Kazakhstan and Russia’s bid to make the case that foreign-trained terrorists were instrumental in creating the violent unrest seen in the Central Asian country last week were not helped on January 9 by a curious episode centred on a “foreign terrorist” who turned out to be a well-known Kyrgyz jazz pianist.

Outrage was sparked in Kyrgyzstan after Kazakh state television on January 9 showed video footage of a man whom Kyrgyz viewers quickly identified as the musician, Vikram Ruzakhunov, who regularly travels to Kazakhstan. The TV report identified the man seen in the sequence as an alleged “foreign terrorist”.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed “foreign-trained terrorists” for the worst violence in Kazakhstan’s 30-year history, which took place in the form of countrywide protests and riots last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Tokajev’s analysis.

The video shown by Kazakh state TV claimed that Ruzakhunov was “hired” to travel to Kazakhstan to take part in the protests.
Kyrgyz musicians came out in support of Ruzakhunov in Bishkek, with demonstrations mounted outside the Kazakh Embassy.

“There is no way Vikram Ruzakhunov can be prosecuted as a terrorist. We cannot and will not sit still when our citizen is being accused, especially of terrorism,” the head of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, Kamchyek Tashiev, said.

Marks on face

With clear marks of a recent beating on his face, a young man later identified by Kyrgyz viewers as Ruzakhunov says in the video: “On [January 1], unknown people contacted me and offered me 90,000 tenge [$207] to take part in meetings [in Kazakhstan]. And since I’m unemployed in Kyrgyzstan, I agreed.”

The incident has created a rift in Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties at a time when Kyrgyzstan has 150 soldiers working with Russian-led “peacekeepers” in Kazakhstan. The troops were sent despite many people in Kyrgyzstan seeing the move as unnecessary and unjustified.

Ruzakhunov’s alleged "confession" in front of the camera was rather detailed. Besides saying he was invited to come to Kazakhstan by unknown people who purchased him a ticket for January 2, the musician added that he was at one point taken to a room where there were “about 10” Tajik and Uzbek citizens. He said he was frightened and decided to return to Kyrgyzstan before he was detained in the village of Samsy, around 70 kilometres west of Almaty, on January 3.

Ruzakhunov was released from custody on January 10 and returned to Kyrgyzstan, where he told journalists he was not tortured during his time in Kazakhstan. He said he sustained the injuries on his face when Kazakh police detained him.

Asked about his videotaped "confession," he said the men filming him told him that if he admitted to taking money to participate in the "meetings" he would be deported immediately.

There are some reports that at least five Kyrgyz have been detained in Kazakhstan in connection with the unrest. One report even said as many as 38 Kyrgyz citizens were being held in the southern city of Shymkent. A later report said they had been released.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said Kazakh authorities were preventing lawyers from seeing detained Kyrgyz citizens. The ministry added that it had sent a note of protest to Kazakhstan’s prosecutor-general over the Ruzakhunov case.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakh and Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers spotted wearing blue UN peacekeeping helmets

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev slates ‘Nazarbayev’ oligarchs in populist attempt to turn page on country’s unrest

PPF still has the deal-making mojo after death of founder Petr Kellner

News

Far-right ‘vaccinated anti-vaxxers’ try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Supporters of far-right Vazrazhdane party protest against COVID-19 restrictions and green certificates — but one-third of party’s MPs were revealed to have got the jab.

Kazakh and Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers spotted wearing blue UN peacekeeping helmets

Kazakh state media caused a stir after it published photographs of state security forces wearing blue UN helmets at a checkpoint in Almaty on January 9.

Poland’s pandemic death toll surpasses 100,000 ahead of omicron wave

Government remains wary of tightening curbs as they would annoy parts of its electorate, with masks and indoor restrictions largely unenforced.

Hungary’s population decline highest since 1876

The number of deaths in Hungary reached 150,000 last year, the highest since 1945, which means that the country’s population fell by nearly 60,000, the steepest decline in 145 years.

Hungarian president sets election day for April 3

United opposition faces uphill battle to dethrone strongman Viktor Orban, who has massive financial resources and the entire state apparatus plus most of the media behind him, as well as a gerrymandered electoral system.

Far-right ‘vaccinated anti-vaxxers’ try to storm Bulgarian parliament
12 minutes ago
Kazakh and Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers spotted wearing blue UN peacekeeping helmets
7 hours ago
Poland’s pandemic death toll surpasses 100,000 ahead of omicron wave
8 hours ago
Hungary’s population decline highest since 1876
9 hours ago
Hungarian president sets election day for April 3
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    5 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    8 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    26 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss