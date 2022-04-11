Mongolian youth mount protest against ‘unliveable economy’

Mongolian youth mount protest against ‘unliveable economy’
Mongolian youth gather in Sukhbaatar Square and shout, "Do your job!"
By Anand Tumurtogoo in Ulaanbaatar April 11, 2022

Large numbers of Mongolian youth mounted a protest demanding that the government address economic hardship and unliveable conditions.

Protesters yelled, "Do your job!" and "You [officials] cut back on your expenses!", the latter slogan being a response to Speaker of Parliament Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, who lately pressed Mongolians to cut back on their expenditures during the current difficult times.

Mongolia is suffering high fuel costs triggered by effects of the war in Ukraine and jammed export channels to China, caused by Beijing’s “Zero covid” policy. Inflation, meanwhile, is on the rise. It is a real headache for Mongolians, who were shocked to see it hit an eye-watering 14% in January.

The rally, held over April 7 and 8, was peaceful, but police used force to arrest some protesters on the evening of the first day, claiming they were intoxicated. The second day saw the size of the protest crowd increase.

Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai addressed the gathering, attempting to address concerns. "The government will do all in its power to lower the price of meat, rice and flour, and to not cut off medicines and medical supplies, and to keep the price of gasoline stable," he said.
Later that evening, he informed the protesters that he would be proposing legislation to parliament to bring about measures that would ease the current economic dire straits.

The government has said that it will set out to mitigate the negative effects of rising prices and consumer shortages; reinforce the prosecution of corruption and make the availability and awarding of soft loans for small and medium sized businesses more transparent.

Another move is to see the continuation of austerity measures imposed on government personnel in Ulaanbaatar at the height of the pandemic, such as a ban on the use of large vehicles in the capital city and the use of private means for rural travel. 

Officials have also said they will address some concerns by having the Mongolian Youth Association's premises and land use probed by law enforcement agencies.

Other issues that the government said it was unable to resolve on an executive basis—including concerns related to social insurance premiums, VAT, international payments, voting machines, and the immunity of members of the State Ikh Khural (parliament)—are to be tackled working with parliament’s leadership and a standing committee in the legislature.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

WORLD BANK: The impact of the war on Ukraine’s poverty and society will be massive.

WORLD BANK: Sanctions set to hobble Russia's economic growth

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio hits 50.6% at end-February

News

US sanctions high-profile Western Balkan politicians

North Macedonia's former PM Nikola Gruevski among seven current and former officials blacklisted over activities that "threaten the stability of the region".

Moldova prepares for 'plan B' if Gazprom cuts supplies on May 1

Paying for electricity and gas at market prices could be the price of Moldova's independence, says Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

Latvian Harmony Party support collapses after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Harmony, Latvia's longtime largest party, which is backed by ethnic Russians, collapses to fourth place in March opinion poll.

Slovakia donates S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Slovakia plans to replace the S-300 system with US-made Patriot systems operated by Nato allies, which are already arriving in the country.

Russians flock to Central Asia to open sanctions-busting bank accounts

Some 10,000 Russian citizens have received personal identification numbers in Kazakhstan since Russia invaded Ukraine.

US sanctions high-profile Western Balkan politicians
33 minutes ago
Moldova prepares for 'plan B' if Gazprom cuts supplies on May 1
16 hours ago
Latvian Harmony Party support collapses after Russian invasion of Ukraine
1 day ago
Slovakia donates S-300 air defence system to Ukraine
1 day ago
Russians flock to Central Asia to open sanctions-busting bank accounts
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  2. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    5 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    6 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    7 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    18 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    30 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    13 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss