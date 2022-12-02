Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government

Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 2, 2022

Most Moldovans (52.1%) assess the performance of the government headed by PM Natalia Gavrilita as either worse or much worse compared to previous governments, according to the latest Public Opinion Barometer (POB) published by the Public Policies Institute (IPP).

The poll, conducted by CBS-Research for IPP, shows that 20% of the population still appreciates the performance of the pro-EU government as better or much better, despite the rampant inflation and economic hardship brought on by the war in Ukraine.

Moldovans believe corruption has remained the same (34.2%) or increased (27.5%) since the government took office, the poll also shows.

Again, one in five Moldovans (21.9%), believe that corruption has diminished.

Several polls published recently in Moldova would prompt, under normal circumstances, serious concerns related to the government’s performance. But one in five Moldovans remaining optimistic may be seen as a good score, the current economic and political situation considered.

The outcome of the polls raise concerns in regard to the propaganda circulated by Russia-sponsored media and politicians. Russian authorities mentioned, for instance, the party of fugitive politician Ilan Shor, when announcing a decision to allow the import of fruits from Moldova.

“The decision comes as a result of the discussions held by Ilan Shor with the decision-makers in Moscow,” Rosselhozdnadzor, the Russian body responsible for issuing import permits, reported Unimedia.

Notably, only selected companies — most of them from the Orhei region where Shor served as mayor and still enjoys electoral support — were listed as certified exporters.

Shor is financing weekly protests against the government, blaming the executive for the rising inflation that severely dented Moldovans’ already modest standard of living.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova to send all its gas from Gazprom to Transnistria

Moldova's president "deeply concerned" by Saakashvili’s deteriorating health

Moldova attends first Nato summit but says membership is not an option

Data

Russian composite output stagnates as services PMI contracts in November

Despite the sharp improvement of the Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) seen in November, continued contraction in the services sector has kept the composite output stagnating in the reporting month.

Global wage growth fails to beat inflation for the first time in 20 years

The global inflation crisis paired with lacklustre economic growth and an outlook clouded by uncertainties have led to a decline in real wages around the world, a new report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found.

Fuel sales prop up Hungary’s retail sector in October

Annualised Hungarian retail sales growth slowed to 0.6% in October from 3% in the previous month.

Turkey's official inflation weakens for first time in year and a half, dips to 84%

ENAG inflation research group says it fell to 171% from 185%.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals renewed growth in November

Severe supply chain disruption continued, however, with muted rates of improvement across the sector.

Russian composite output stagnates as services PMI contracts in November
15 hours ago
Global wage growth fails to beat inflation for the first time in 20 years
15 hours ago
Fuel sales prop up Hungary’s retail sector in October
16 hours ago
Turkey's official inflation weakens for first time in year and a half, dips to 84%
23 hours ago
Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals renewed growth in November
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    1 day ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    2 days ago
  5. Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
    5 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    1 day ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss