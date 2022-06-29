Romania reports new gas from Black Sea, expects 90% gas self-sufficiency

Romania reports new gas from Black Sea, expects 90% gas self-sufficiency
Midia is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in more than three decades. / BSOG
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 29, 2022

Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) is extracting natural gas at a rate of 3mn cubic metres per day — the equivalent of 1bn cubic metres per year — from the Midia Gas Development (MGD) perimeter in Romania’s offshore, the company’s CEO Mark Beacom announced.

This is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in more than three decades. The new gas from the Black Sea, delivered by BSOG, will help the country reach a self-sufficiency rate of 90%, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu commented.

As reported earlier in June, when Romania received the first quantities of gas from the field, Midia is expected to cover around 10% of Romania’s gas consumption.

However, BSOG hasn’t abandoned the arbitration process initiated earlier this year, even if Romania amended the Offshore Law. The company objects to the supplementary (windfall) tax on the revenues generated by the sale of the gas over a certain threshold, a provision of the Romanian legislation that was not completely eliminated by the so-called offshore law earlier this year.

The tax on windfall revenues was revised, Beacom admitted, but not enough.

“We filed for an arbitration. We will decide whether to continue, for the time being, the process is going on. We are evaluating [the revised Offshore law]," he stated.

In February 2019, BSOG, a company controlled by the US investment fund Carlyle, announced the final investment decision for the Midia Gas Development project, where it said it would invest $400mn.

The final investment decision was taken in good faith, based on assumptions that BSOG and its partners will be able to restore all their rights, in the sense of eliminating any additional taxes and contributions, as well as any restrictions on free trade of their gas on a fully liberalised market, according to European legislation, the company announced at that time.

The Offshore Law was amended this year, but the tax on windfall revenues was maintained — even though the terms were sweetened in favour of the investors.

OMV Petrom, which operates another significant offshore perimeter in Romania’s Black Sea,  has not decided yet whether the revised Offshore Law is supportive of the investment in the production stage.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Five countries seek delay for EU petrol and diesel ban

EXPLAINER: how a price cap on Russian oil might work

Czech energy company CEZ switches away from Russian nuclear fuel

News

Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader

Poll shows 51% of Serbs would vote against joining the EU, while overwhelming 80% are against joining sanctions on Russia.

Belarus will make its Eurobond payments in Belarusian rubles

Belarus' Council of Ministers adopted a decree to service its eurobonds in Belarusian roubles after Minsk struggled to pay its debts through international clearing and depository systems.

Belarus could execute over 60 people on terrorism charges

Following the recent amendments to its law on the death penalty, Belarus could come to execute over 60 people on terrorist charges.

PPF group confirms plans to sell Chinese operations

Czech investment group also says it is looking at acquisition opportunities in telecommunications, probably involving a merger with another financial or investment partner.

Uzbekistan hit twice in a week by Ukraine war sanctions

Tashkent loses bank deal and suffers blow as company accused by US of supplying microchips to Russian military-industrial complex.

Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
1 hour ago
Belarus will make its Eurobond payments in Belarusian rubles
2 hours ago
Belarus could execute over 60 people on terrorism charges
2 hours ago
PPF group confirms plans to sell Chinese operations
4 hours ago
Uzbekistan hit twice in a week by Ukraine war sanctions
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    4 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    6 days ago
  3. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    5 days ago
  4. Russia accepts default with bond-for-rubles scheme
    6 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    4 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    30 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    12 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    29 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss