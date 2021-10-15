Slovak inflation in September up to its highest figure in 10 years

Slovak inflation in September up to its highest figure in 10 years
Slovak inflation at 4.6% in September
By bne IntelliNews October 15, 2021

Slovak consumer prices grew by 4.6% year-on-year in September, the highest figure posted since November 2011, driven by higher prices of food (4.3% y/y) and fuels, the Slovak Statistics Office reported on October 14.

The housing and energy prices grew by 2.6% in September, up for the fifth consecutive month, mostly due to imputed rents, which reflect a price growth in construction materials. 

Higher fuel prices have contributed to the overall y/y inflation since the spring, recording an increase of more than 20% for the fifth month in a row. “In January 2022, we expect double-digit increases in consumer prices for electricity and gas,” said Slovak central bank analyst Branislav Karmazin. 

In month-on-month terms,  consumer prices increased to the highest level since 2002, up from 0.4% in August to 0.8% in September. The highest impact on monthly inflation has been seen in the sector of hotels and restaurants. 

In 9M21, inflation rose to 2.4% y/y. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Romanian bank BCR issues first green bond

Albania to raise up to €700mn with new eurobond issue

IMF downgrades Ukraine's growth outlook for 2021 to 3.5%

Data

Montenegro’s debt set to fall for first time since independence

Finance ministry expects government debt to drop to 87.37% of GDP in 2021, after soaring to 103% of GDP in 2020.

Georgia’s domestic exports strengthen on high metal prices

Compared to the pre-crisis period January-September 2019, Georgia’s exports increased by 9% to $2.98bn, while imports advanced by only 3.3% y/y to $7.03bn.

Hungary’s automotive sector output plunges on chip shortage

The decline in output of automotive industry companies, which accounted for 17% of total manufacturing output in August, accelerated from a 6.7% drop in July.

Romania’s industry stagnates, dragged down by disruptions in car production

Romania's automotive industry had been going strong pre-crisis and seemed to recover in late 2020 — only to be depressed by the semiconductor crisis this year.

IMF downgrades Ukraine's growth outlook for 2021 to 3.5%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded Ukraine’s economic forecast for 2021 to 3.5% GDP growth from 4% in its April prognosis, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) released on October 12.

Montenegro’s debt set to fall for first time since independence
15 hours ago
Georgia’s domestic exports strengthen on high metal prices
23 hours ago
Hungary’s automotive sector output plunges on chip shortage
1 day ago
Romania’s industry stagnates, dragged down by disruptions in car production
1 day ago
IMF downgrades Ukraine's growth outlook for 2021 to 3.5%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    12 hours ago
  2. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira drops through 9
    3 days ago
  4. Reports warn Tajik militant group in Afghanistan may be poised to attack Tajikistan
    6 days ago
  5. Sber becomes Europe’s most valuable bank
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    24 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    25 days ago
  3. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    15 days ago
  4. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 month ago
  5. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    12 hours ago

Reports

Dismiss