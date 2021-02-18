Slovenia’s February consumer confidence index at the highest level since April 2020

Slovenia’s February consumer confidence index at the highest level since April 2020
By bne IntelliNews. February 18, 2021

Slovenia’s consumer confidence indicator was eight percentage points (pp) higher at the monthly level but fell 8pp year on year, the statistics office said on February 18.

The indicator was 5 pp higher than last year’s average and reached the highest level since April 2020.

All four components of the consumer confidence indicator improved at the monthly level: expectations about the country’s economy by 17 pp, for major purchases by 6 pp, households’ finances by 5 pp and current households’ finances by 4 pp.

Year on year, all four components of the consumer confidence indicator deteriorated: current households’ finances by 10 pp, expectations for major purchases by 8 pp, the country’s economy by 7 pp, and households’ finances by 6 pp.

