Three major companies traded on Bucharest stock exchange doubled investors’ money over the past year

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 13, 2021

Two blue chips, Medlife and TeraPlast, and major real estate developer Impact were among the 15 companies traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that have boasted price increases in excess of 100% over the past 12 months, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar daily.

In total, 28 Romanian companies reported increases of over 100% over the past year, but 13 of them, all listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted turnover of under RON1mn (€0.2mn).

Over the same 12-month period, the BET index, which includes the most liquid 17 shares, registered an advance of 35.5%.

Ziarul Financiar calculated the price gains over the past year as of September 9 and filtered out the stocks with a total turnover of under RON1mn that typically feature high volatility.

The shares of the construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita, with a capitalisation of RON2.27bn, brought investors a yield of 265.2% in the last 12 months. Shares worth RON579mn were traded.

TeraPlast is part of the BET index and is 46.83% owned by entrepreneur Dorel Goia, while the Pillar II pension fund managed by NN Pensii holds 12% of the company's share capital.

The shares of MedLife, an integrator of private medical services with a RON2.26bn capitalisation, rose by 173.5% in the last 12 months, amid transactions worth RON289mn.

Among the largest shareholders are chairman of the board and CEO Mihail Marcu (15.8%), Nicolae Marcu (10.7%), Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu (14%) and NN Pensii (12.8%).

The shares of real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor, listed on the main market of the stock exchange with a RON977mn capitalisation, also brought a significant return to investors of 151.3%.

Impact is 60% controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, while Andrici Adrian holds 15.9% of the share capital.

TradingView Chart

Sep-13 today (%) 1 week (%) 1 month (%) 6 months (%) 1 year (%) YTD (%)
BET -0.22 0.72 2.95 17.05 35.41 26.48
BET-BK 0.16 1.36 3.08 17.28 38.00 29.12
BET-FI 0.71 3.14 3.38 11.31 25.14 22.86
BET-NG -0.28 1.02 2.89 3.32 15.80 15.55
BET-TR -0.20 0.72 3.05 22.26 42.95 32.15
BET-XT -0.04 1.30 3.28 16.02 32.67 25.80
BET-XT-TR -0.02 1.29 3.38 20.73 39.48 30.95
BETPlus -0.21 0.65 2.85 16.99 35.14 26.47
ROTX -0.60 0.39 1.96 18.77 41.00 29.42
source: BVB            

