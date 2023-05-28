Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky refuses to testify in UK High Court trial against PrivatBank's lawsuit

Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky refuses to testify in UK High Court trial against PrivatBank's lawsuit
Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky is refusing to testify at his trial in the High Court of London. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London May 28, 2023

The notorious Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky is refusing to testify at trial in the High Court of London in response to PrivatBank’s lawsuit, PrivatBank said in a press statement on May 26.

The billionaire and former owner of PrivatBank is accused of multi-billion-dollar fraud and financial misappropriation alongside business partner Hennaidy Boholiubov during their time at the bank. The Ukrainian government seized PrivatBank in December 2016 following near bankruptcy relating to $5.5bn missing from the bank’s accounts, revealed by bne IntelliNews in November 2016.

None of Kolomoisky’s witnesses are prepared to give oral evidence at trial and Boholiubov will also not testify following the pre-trial review on March 29. The trial is set to take place on June 12 with no witnesses for the two corrupt businessmen.

“No reasons have been given for the Defendants’ and their witnesses’ refusal to testify. However, it is a clear indication that Mr Kolomoisky and Mr Boholiubov have no good answer to PrivatBank’s allegations that they perpetrated a fraud on the Bank,” PrivatBank stated.

PrivatBank filed a lawsuit against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov in 2017 in the High Court of London, alongside six British companies allegedly associated with the businessmen. A court order was issued for a worldwide seizure of their assets totalling over $2.5bn.

As part of Kyiv’s corruption crackdown, law enforcement raided the house of Kolomoisky on February 1 following months of investigations. A former ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the influential billionaire is suspected of embezzling oil products worth UAH40bn ($1.08bn) and evading customs payments. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

He was sanctioned by the US in 2021 and had his Ukrainian citizenship stripped in July 2022.

Since being nationalised, PrivatBank has turned into Ukraine’s most profitable bank, earning UAH30.25bn ($820mn) in net profit last year.

Related Content

South Korea emerges as key ammo supplier for Ukraine

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

War in Ukraine spills into Russia as drones strike Moscow

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

South Korea emerges as key ammo supplier for Ukraine

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

War in Ukraine spills into Russia as drones strike Moscow

News

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Kurti defiant in the face of strong criticism from Kosovo's Western allies.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president

Narrow victory of ruling party candidate could damage the coalition as the other two parties are unhappy about New Unity holding the presidency as well as the premiership.

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

Western countries haven't imposed sanctions on Russian fertiliser exports, but the Kremlin claims trade is hampered by difficulty processing payments, and obtaining vessels and insurance

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP

Budget is based on optimistic forecast of 4% economic growth next year and includes halving of windfall taxes on banks, pharmaceutical companies and energy suppliers.

EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law

PiS government sparks yet another conflict with EU Commission, which says it "will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary".

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north
11 hours ago
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president
17 hours ago
Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says
18 hours ago
Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP
1 day ago
EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    3 days ago
  5. TURKISH ELECTION LIVE: Erdogan wins presidential run-off (As it happened)
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    21 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    23 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss