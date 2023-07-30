Central bank chairman offers explanation for delays in Uzbekistan’s banking privatisation programme

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent July 30, 2023

An explanation of why Uzbekistan’s privatisation of its state-owned banks is caught up in delays has been given by central bank chairman Mamarizo Nurmuratov.

"It depends not only on our desires and needs, but also on the trust of foreign investors," said Nurmuratov.

Global events last year that have pushed the world into a geopolitical crisis have complicated the path to market entry for foreign investors when it comes to post-Soviet countries, he added.

"The most important thing in this process [of privatisation] is the process of preparing our banks for transformation. The sooner we accelerate this process, the sooner we will prepare the banks for sale," Nurmuratov also remarked, adding that there was no question of matters being affected by the readiness of the state lenders for the sell-off.

He said that the privatisation may take more than a year.

In March, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved a privatisation programme under which state assets worth UZS 13 trillion ($1.1bn) would be sold by the end of the year. The government aims to sell eight banks by public auction.

In May, Uzpromstroybank opened a tender for the provision of advisory services for the sale of state-owned shares. The bank expects to sell a controlling stake to private investors by the end of the year — at least 50% plus one share.

In June, Hungary’s OTP Bank closed a deal to acquire almost 75% of the state's stake in Ipoteka Bank for $324mn. OTP thus became the first foreign bank to participate in the privatisation of the banking sector in Uzbekistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan’s key rate kept at 14% with central bank wary of pressure on prices

Uzbekistan’s central bank on July 27 opted to keep its key rate unchanged at 14%, showing wariness over continuing pressure on prices. The regulator said in a statement: "Despite the decline in ... more

S&P Global upgrades rating of Uzbekistan's Kapitalbank to 'B'

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the rating of Uzbekistan's Kapitalbank from 'B-' to 'B'. The forecast is Stable. Analysts noted ... more

Central Asia, Caucasus banks end money transfer cooperation with sanctioned Russian firm Unistream

Several banks in Central Asia and the South Caucasus have ceased working with Russian money transfer company Unistream in response to a July 20 move by the US Treasury Department to impose sanctions ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    4 days ago
  2. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    7 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    2 days ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    6 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    2 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    14 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    4 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss