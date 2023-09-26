Gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti moves primary listing, headquarters to US from South Africa

By Thulani Mpofu September 26, 2023

A gold mining multinational, AngloGold Ashanti (AngloGold) has moved its primary listing from South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange to New York.

The move, it said on September 25, marked the conclusion of its corporate restructuring which started on May 12.

Apart from announcing the primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), AngloGold said its corporate office will be in the UK with its headquarters now in Denver, Colorado.

“The move of our primary listing to the NYSE provides us with improved access to the world’s largest capital market and places us alongside the industry’s highest-valued gold companies,” said AngloGold chief executive, Alberto Calderon.

“This signifies an important new era for AngloGold Ashanti strengthening our corporate infrastructure as we continue to focus on taking performance from our world class asset base to the next level.”

The giant no longer has mining operations in South Africa according to data on its website, but has two mines in Ghana, and one each in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea. It also has mines in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia the US and Australia.

Its ordinary shares commenced trading on the NYSE on September 25, two days after trading in its American Depositary Shares on the NYSE ceased.

“AngloGold Ashanti remains committed to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and A2X Markets (A2X) in South Africa and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GhSE) in Ghana on which it has maintained secondary listings,” it said in the release.

